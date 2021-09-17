Zimbabwe: Musona Picks First Point in Saudi Arabia

WARRIOS captain, Knowledge Musona, returned to club action yesterday and helped his struggling club, Al-Ta'ee, pick their first point of the season.

It came in a goalless draw against Al Batin, in the Saudi Professional League.

The Smiling Assassin had spent the past two weeks on national duty with the Warriors, who failed to score in their two 2022 World Cup qualifiers, against Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia.

While a point on the road represents a good return for Al-Ta'ee, their lack of firepower which has seen them struggle in the opening phase of the league campaign, remains a cause for concern.

The newboys remain bottom of the table, with just one point from their four matches, after they lost their first three matches of the campaign.

They have scored only one goal,which came from Musona's penalty in the 45th minute, in their 1-3 defeat to Al Feiha.

This means they are yet to score in open play, in the 360 minutes they have played, in league action.

The Warriors skipper started the match, employed on the right channel, before he was pulled out, in the second half.

Al-Ta'ee had no shot on target yesterday.

Meanwhile, Teenage Hadebe's Houston Dynamo made it four points, in two matches, after a 1-1 draw on the road against five-time champions, Los Angeles Galaxy, at Dignity Health Sports Park, on Wednesday night.

The match was Houston's first at the Galaxy's home park, since April 19, 2019, and the Dynamo have now won or tied in three of their past four trips, to Carson.

Dynamo struck first through forward Fafa Picault, in the 13th minute.

Forward Maxi Urrutti won a header, near midfield, off a long clearance from Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann.

The ball fell to midfielder Darwin Quintero who quickly turned and slipped a ball through the Galaxy back line to Picault, who ran on and rolled it past the outstretched leg of Klinsmann.

For Picault, the goal continued his red-hot run of form, over the last month.

The forward has scored, or assisted, a goal in seven of Dynamo's last nine games, dating back to August 4, with seven goals and an assist, during that spell.

The Galaxy levelled matters on the hour mark, through a goal from former Manchester United forward, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The striker leapt to head in a cross from forward Dejan Joveljic, powering his effort past diving goalkeeper, Michael Nelson.

Dynamo had a pair of chances, to grab a second goal, after half-time.

In the 57th minute, forward Griffin Dorsey raced down the right flank and played a perfectly-weighted ball across the face of goal to Picault, but the ball just skipped over his outstretched foot.

Then, in the 72nd minute, midfielder Matías Vera ran onto a low pass, in the middle of the box, but his shot from six yards fizzed just wide of the near post.

The point came after Hadebe and his team ended a long wait, for a victory, with a 3-0 win over Austin, in the Texas Derby, on Saturday evening.

It took 11 games, for Hadebe to finally celebrate victory, in his American adventure.

The win also ended Dynamo's 16-game winless streak, in the MLS.

Picault, bagged a brace, in that match, while goalkeeper Michael Nelson notched his first career clean sheet.

Hadebe and his teammates restricted Austin to just two shots on goal, both of which Nelson saved, while the defenders blocked seven shots before they got to the target.

The win, crucially, ended the team's longest barren spell, in their history.

Houston had last won a league match back in May and their coach and pressure was now piling on their coach, Tab Ramos. -- Sports Reporter/Houston Dynamo Media.