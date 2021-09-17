Zimbabwe: Shaya's Widow Breaks Down

GEORGE Shaya's widow, Agnes, couldn't contain her emotions when the news she had received with scepticism was officially delivered to her yesterday.

The Dynamos legend, who died last month, was post-posthumously honoured with a US$120 000 house by Harare businessman Kuda Tagwirei.

The business mogul's company, Sakunda Holdings, is also bankrolling Dynamos and Highlanders to the tune of US$5,3 million, in the next three years.

While officiating at the sponsorship unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, Tagwirei announced his company will give the Shaya family a house, worth US$120 000.

He said two other legends of the game, Moses "Bambo" Chunga and Madinda Ndlovu, would each receive a US$90 000 house.

Legendary football commentator, Charles "CNN" Mabika, was also honoured for his role, in the development of local football, with a US$90 000 house.

A delegation from Tagwirei's office officially confirmed the news to Shaya's widow, at her Glen Norah home yesterday.

And, overwhelmed by the developments, she couldn't help but shed a tear.

"I wish George (Shaya) was here, helping in listening to the sweetest news that I have received since the day he proposed me," she said.

"I couldn't believe my ears, it is something that you think will never happen, the whole of your life.

"It is something that, when you hear it at first, you think that, maybe, you will wake up from the dream.

"It sounds very much surreal.

"It is a big surprise, one of the biggest I have ever had in my entire life, I can't find words which are good enough to thank Mr Kuda Tagwirei for this gesture."

She said she would have loved her late legendary husband to be with her as they celebrated this wonderful gift.

"My wish was to have George sitting beside me, for him to enjoy his benefits, this is his benefit because the benefactor is a well-wisher who found it in his heart, to just dish out such a huge gift," she said.

"To be who I am today, it is because of George and it is unfortunate he is no longer with us but the biggest feeling we have, as a family now, is that which is very fulfilling.

"We weren't expecting anything and, to receive such a huge gift, well, that's super.

"Wherever George is, I am sure he is smiling at this gift. I want to say thank you to Mr Kuda Tagwirei for this.

"May the good Lord continue to bless you in everything that you do."

Shaya is widely regarded as the best footballer to ever play the game in this country. His five Soccer Star of the Year awards remain the benchmark, for individual excellence, in the domestic game.

The house will be handed over to the Shaya family in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Mabika, said he is humbled to have finally been rewarded for his services to domestic football.

"Until this week, we had only been reading about this happening in other countries and wondering when will such a train arrive in our country," he said.

"Well, that train is now here, and to be frank with you, it's something that came as a bolt from the blue.

"It just humbles you to know that there are people out there who really appreciate what you are doing and, speaking on behalf of my wife and family, this is one of the best pieces of news we have received in a long time."

He paid tribute to the fans for their support, over the years.

"I owe it to the fans, who are the owners of the game, because without their support, I don't think I would have come this far, in doing something that I like so much and which, in a way, has become part of my life," said Mabika.

"It's sad I can't share the property with the fans, who deserve every inch in the house, but I have to say thank you to the people at Sakunda Holdings, especially the boss, Mr Kuda Tagwirei, for such an honour.

"It means a lot to me and my family and I can tell you there are some young men, out there, hearing about this, who will say they also want to travel the same path I have travelled because there could be some good benefits, at the end.

"This is a legacy that one wants to leave to the world, that you inspired a generation of others."