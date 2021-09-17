Zimbabwe: Ranl Welcome New Player

THE Rainbow Amateur Netball League say the coming on board of a new professional league will help improve the level of the game in the country.

They believe, at the end of the day, the girl child must be the winner, and not the administrators.

This follows the launch of a top-tier professional league, the Premier Netball League, last week.

Already 18 teams have confirmed their affiliation to the new league.

RANL secretary-general, Moses Gukurume, welcomed the development.

"Our attitude as RANL, following the weekend's developments, is that we take it as a very positive development," he said.

"We have always been advocates that the "more the merrier," which will give the girl child an opportunity to choose, and expose most of our girls, to professional netball. "If the PNL is going to bring professionalism, to our netball, the better for us and the better for netball.

"So, we welcome that development and I don't think it will derail our plans to offer our girls quality netball, and quality administration, and a source of livelihood.

"Something that will take them from where they are right now, to a place where they will enjoy their sweat."

Some clubs, who were part of the amateur league before the game went into lockdown last year, have since affiliated to the new league.

But, RANL say this will not affect their plans, for the remainder of the season.

"Coming to our plans as RANL, we are going to have a tournament on the 2nd and 3rd October.

"We are going to continue playing netball and, so far, we have 13 teams that have confirmed. "It is good for teams to have a choice, and it is very important to note at this juncture that we must stop looking at administrators, for a minute, and start looking at netball players.

"Everyone has been focusing on the administration of netball, RANL this, PNL that, without saying if this is not an opportunity that we are giving the a platform to the girls to exhibit their skills, in different leagues," he said. Gukurume believes the coming in of new players will expose raw talent, which is abundant, in the country.

"We have plenty of netball players, so, it will give them an opportunity to find a good home, well-managed home, and I think it will create a lot of competition.

The Premier League have roped in two-time RANL champions Correctional Queens, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Queens and Platinum Queens.

The other teams are Goldreef, Mutare City, Harare City, Rhinos, Lupane, Greenfuel, Masvingo Stars, BTTC, CUT, Ngezi Platinum, Blue Queens, Waterfalls, Harare District, Platinum Queens, Correctional Queens, ZDF Queens, Masvingo Pirates and Mupandawana Rangers.