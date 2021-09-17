Zimbabwe: Mabasa Confident of Clinching Honours At SA Exhibition

A visual artist based in South Africa, Tinotenda Mabasa, is confident of winning the best prize at the ongoing Helen's Market Exhibition in Cape Town.

Helen's Market is owned by a local company called Cannablis and was launched early this month, with a number of artists showcasing their talents.

Mabasa, who has branched into fashion design which has attracted a number of locals in South Africa, said although he had a number of artefacts to exhibit, he will display only eight of them due to limited space.

"I have got a lot of artefacts that are poised for attaining the best prize at the ongoing exhibition that is taking place here in Cape Town at Helen's Market which commenced on 4 September.

"I wanted to display all of them, but the space is limited. Helen's Market is a new market which that was opened by the responsible authorities and as we speak I am one of the most recognized visual artist. I have got eight big artworks on display and for sale as well."

Mabasa is contemplating launching an online magazine to advertise his artworks.

"This month I am going to launch my online magazine to showcase and publish my artefacts. Preparations are at advanced stages," he said.

"Nothing will stop it. I'm trying to decentralise my talents and currently I am one of the major characters in a movie which is titled 'Signature' which deals with problems that affect artists and seeks ways to overcome those challenges that seem to be insurmountable."

Mabasa said plans were afoot to launch his own fashion show this year.

He said he intended to open designer fashion shops in South Africa and Zimbabwe before going international.

Mabasa further intends to open a school of art in Mhondoro where he grew up.

"In December preferably I am expecting to host a very big fashion show where I will be launching my fashion brand, so I have already started consultations and doing groundwork for that show. I'm looking forward for an overwhelming response," said Mabasa.

"After I launch my fashion brand, my focus is to open shops, particularly for designer fashion and decentralize them throughout South Africa. After having these shops in South Africa, I want to extend them to my country of origin, Zimbabwe, and later to go globally.

"And on the other side I want open my own Mabasa Art Gallery. It will be more of a restaurant or coffee shop combining art under one roof. In the long run I will open a school of art in Mhondoro where I grew up."

Mabasa said apart from having achieved all this, he had faced a number of challenges, chief among them being segregated against because of his nationality.

"If you don't belong to the local nationality it is very difficult to sail through to get exposure, but since my products are marketable, it never took me time to get exposure," he said.

"I resorted to fashion design to engage with locals around me rather than wait for a big opportunity through art communities which is not easy in South Africa.

"At the same time, I see my challenges as opportunities to enable me to pursue new avenues"