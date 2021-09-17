Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, three patients are from the Quarantine Center in Adi-Quala, Southern Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka region.

On the other hand, one patient who has been receiving medical treatment in a hospital in the Central Region has recovered fully and has been discharged from the facility.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,617 while the number of deaths stands at 40.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,667.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

16 September 2021