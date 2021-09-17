Eritrea: Nationals in Manheim Displayed Exhibition

16 September 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean nationals residing in the German city of Manheim displayed an exhibition at the festival organized by the Municipality of that city presenting various resources of their country.

The exhibition that was organized by the National Committee in Manheim included items depicting the armed struggle for Eritrea's independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty, cultural diversity, and unity of the Eritrean people, as well pictures reflecting the true image of Eritrea.

At the festival in which over 5 thousand people visited, 110 German associations, as well as various nationals and associations of various countries, took part displaying resources of their countries.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X