Eritrea: Nationals in Manheim Displayed Exhibition

Eritrean nationals residing in the German city of Manheim displayed an exhibition at the festival organized by the Municipality of that city presenting various resources of their country.

The exhibition that was organized by the National Committee in Manheim included items depicting the armed struggle for Eritrea's independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty, cultural diversity, and unity of the Eritrean people, as well pictures reflecting the true image of Eritrea.

At the festival in which over 5 thousand people visited, 110 German associations, as well as various nationals and associations of various countries, took part displaying resources of their countries.