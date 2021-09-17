Sudan: Four Dead in South Darfur Highway Robbery

Tullus — Four people were killed and four others were injured in an armed robbery in Tullus locality in South Darfur, on Tuesday, when three men on a motorcycle intercepted a commercial passenger vehicle in the Um Barbata area in Tullus, en route from Sengo in El Radoom locality to the South Darfur capital Nyala.

The South Darfur state Security Committee said in a statement yesterday that the robbers opened fire on the passengers, killing four, including a civil engineer and three soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who were on leave and on their way to visit their families. Sources told Radio Dabanga that the dead soldiers are guards of the Al Junaid Mining Company operating in the Aghbash mine in Sengo in Radoom locality.

Four other passengers sustained various injuries and were transferred to Nyala Teaching Hospital.

The statement said that the main objective of the attack was robbery, and destabilisation of the region by force of arms. It reported that after a complete encirclement of the area, a joint force, in cooperation with a local rescue posse, was able to seize the three suspects, who were allegedly in possession of a G3 rifle, a motorcycle, and some other articles to be used as evidence.

The perpetrators are now in police custody and will be brought to a prompt and prompt trial.