Tunisia: Covid-19 - Kef Reports One Death and 30 More Infections

16 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — One more death of coronavirus was recorded in the governorate of Kef, taking the count to 663 since the spread of the pandemic.

30 more infections were also reported after the release of 116 tests made on September 14, the Regional Directorate of Health in Kef reported.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Kef, 19, 226 people have contracted the virus including 18,792 recoveries.

According to the daily report on the health situation, 43 people are staying in hospitals including 14 in ICU.

