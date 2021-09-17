Tunisia: Gabes-Covid-19 - 4 More Fatalities and 56 People Infected

Tunis/Tunisia — Four additional deaths as a result of the Coronavirus in the governorate of Gabes have been recorded bringing to 641 the number of deaths related to the pandemic in the region, Coordinator of the Health Watch in Gabes, Houcine Jabrane, told TAP on Thursday.

In addition, 56 further cases of infection by COVID-19 have been detected in the region, following the publication of the results of 341 tests laboratory, bringing to 21,275 the total number of infected since the emergence of the virus of which 21,816 patients cured.

According to the same source, 582 people in the governorate are currently carrying the virus, while the incidence rate has reached 145 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Among these patients, 38 are admitted to the Covid services of the region's hospitals including 5 cases placed in intensive care at the University Hospital of Gabes.