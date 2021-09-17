West Africa: Proffer Durable Solutions to Guinea, Mali Crisis - - President Akufo-Addo Urges ECOWAS Leaders

Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged leaders of ECOWAS to make informed decisions on Guinea's political crisis as it will have long-term consequences for the stability and the defence of the democratic values of the region.

President Akufo-Addo, the current ECOWAS Chair, urged his colleagues' Presidents to proffer durable solutions to the crisis and expressed confidence that "as in the past, we will rise to the occasion."

The ECOWAS Chair said leaders attending the emergency summit in Accra on the political crisis in Guinea and Mali -- eight presidents, one vice president and three foreign ministers -- "is a clear manifestation of the solidarity and commitment of the ECOWAS Community, to the democracy, peace prosperity, and unity of the region"

Speaking at the opening secession of the Second Extraordinary Summit in Accra on Monday, on the political crisis in those two West African countries, President Akufo-Addo said the ECOWAS Authority had received reports from the high-level delegation sent to Guinea to access the situation, and the mediator of the Malian crisis, Goodluck Jonathan on developments in Mali.

Last Friday, Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, with the ECOWAS delegation, visited Guinea to assess the crisis and discuss the possibilities of the coup-makers returning power to civilian rule.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the delegation met with the military leaders and saw president Alpha Conde in his place of detention.

Leaders of ECOWAS member states are meeting in Accra, Ghana, Monday to discuss Mali's political crisis and the military take over in Guinea and the possible return of power to a civilian government.

At an extraordinary summit held virtually on Wednesday, September 8, the members suspended Guinea's membership. They demanded a return to constitutional order, days after the country's military removed President Alpha Conde from power.

The West Africa's regional bloc also demanded the immediate release of Conde, who was arrested by Guinea's special forces led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya last Sunday.

The leaders at the meeting also agreed to send a high-level mission to Guinea on Thursday, September 9, while at the end of the mission's work, ECOWAS would re-examine its position on the matter.

Presidents of Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Cape, Verde, Niger, and Nigeria are attending the summit.