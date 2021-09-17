Nigeria: ShowMax to Stream Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) is set to be the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise, which is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. This also marks the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third to be adapted in Africa.

RHOL will build on the success of the first two African editions. The Real Housewives of Johannesburg was one of the ten most-streamed local series on Showmax in 2019, while The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) broke records when it launched on the African streaming service in January 2021. RHOD has since launched with success in 50 countries across Africa and on hayu in 27 territories internationally, including Canada, UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the Philippines. Season 2 of the hit show will return to Showmax early next year.

Candice Fangueiro, Head of Content at Showmax expressed her excitement on his new project saying: "We've seen audiences across Africa devour The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and The Real Housewives of Durban. The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localisation, and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can't wait to show the continent - and the world - another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion and luxury you'd expect from The Real Housewives franchise".

On the other hand, Ana Langenberg, SVP of Format Sales & Production NBCUniversal International Formats, added: "We are so proud to build on the international success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban with our partner Showmax. The vibrancy of Lagos and its rich culture, fashion and opulence make for the perfect setting for the show. We also can't wait to see the second season of Durban come to life and deliver fans all over the world even more extravagance and entertainment".

To recall, RHOL and RHOD Season 2 will be available first on Showmax in more than 40 African countries in early 2022. Showmax's subscribers can still relive the drama and excitement of Seasons 1-2 of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Durban.