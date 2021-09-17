Tunisia: Border With Libya to Re-Open On September 17

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed ordered borders with Libya to re-open as of September 17 at 7 am. This follows the meetings of the Tunisian-Libyan health and security commissions held Wednesday in Djerba, said the Presidency of the Republic.

There is need to show full compliance with agreed health guidelines, said the President as he met Thursday in Carthage with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, Acting Minister of Interior Ridha Gharsallaoui and Acting Health Minister Ali M'rabet.

The health protocol may be reviewed, the Head of State said, in light of the COVID-19 epidemiological situation. Any breach would result in the reconsideration of the border reopening decision.

Vaccination teams will be also deployed in border crossings, on the president's instructions, and intensive vaccination days will be held at the headquarters of Tunisian diplomatic and consular representations in Libya, in coordination with Libyan authorities.

It was agreed at the meetings, chaired by the acting ministers of interior and health, that vaccinated nationals of both countries with a negative PCR test can move freely via border crossings. A ten-day mandatory hotel quarantine then a negative PCR test are required to go through border crossings, said the Presidency.

The President of the Republic also took note of the outcome of a visit by a ministerial delegation to Djerba to take stock of the state of preparations for the Francophonie Summit. It is imperative, he said, to ensure that necessary conditions are in place to secure the successful holding of this event.