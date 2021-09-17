Tunisia: CAVB Women's African Nations Championship - Group B - Tunisia Secure First Win Over DR Congo (3-0)

16 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia national women's volleyball team defeated DR Congo's 3-0 (25-17, 25-16 et 25-17) at a CAVB Women's African Nations Championship Group B day-3 game played on Thursday afternoon in Kigali, Rwanda.

This is the first win of Tunisia who had suffered two successive defeats to Cameroon's (0-3) and Kenya (0-3).

Tunisia will play Burundi at the last day of the first round Friday.

Burundi defeated Kenya 3-0 in the other match of the group played earlier in the afternoon,

Top two finishers in each group qualify for the semi-finals, while the other teams will play placement games.

