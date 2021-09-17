Tunisia: Sfax-Covid-19 - 2 Deaths, 41 Infections and 166 Patients Recovered in 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sfax has recorded 2 more deaths as a result of COVID-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,706 people since the beginning of the epidemic.

In the latest report published Thursday by the Regional Directorate of Health in Sfax, 41 new people in the region have been detected positive, following the publication of the results of 375 laboratory tests, a positivity rate of 10.93%.

Thus, the region has experienced a total of 56,038 infections since the spread of the epidemic.

According to the same source, 166 people have recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the region to 53,177.

Currently, 24 Covid patients are placed in resuscitation, 118 cases are admitted to the hospital Hédi Chaker in Sfax and 18 other people are admitted to private clinics in the region, the same source said.

In addition, 744,401 citizens in the governorate of Sfax have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus, since the start of the vaccination campaign.