Tunisia: Médenine-Covid-19 - Two Fatalities and 45 More Infections in 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Medenine recorded 4 new deaths as a result of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing to 1,111 the number of deaths related to the pandemic in the region.

In addition, 45 additional cases of infection have been identified, following the publication of the results of 433 tests, a rate of positivity of about 10%, Regional Director of Preventive Health, Zayd Anz told TAP on Thursday

Thus, the region has experienced since the emergence of the virus a total of 32,045 cases of infection, while the number of people recovered from the infection has increased to 30,173, after the healing of 23 patients.