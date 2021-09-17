Tunisia: Médenine-Covid-19 - Two Fatalities and 45 More Infections in 24 Hours

16 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Medenine recorded 4 new deaths as a result of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing to 1,111 the number of deaths related to the pandemic in the region.

In addition, 45 additional cases of infection have been identified, following the publication of the results of 433 tests, a rate of positivity of about 10%, Regional Director of Preventive Health, Zayd Anz told TAP on Thursday

Thus, the region has experienced since the emergence of the virus a total of 32,045 cases of infection, while the number of people recovered from the infection has increased to 30,173, after the healing of 23 patients.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X