Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Angela Leao Denies Any Link With Privinvest

Maputo — Angela Leao, one of the 19 people on trial before the Maputo City Court, charged with crimes related to the country's greatest financial scandal, known as the case of the "hidden debts", on Thursday denied any connection with Privinvest, the Abu Dhabi based group at the heart of the scandal.

Leao, who describes herself as a business person in the entertainment field, is also the wife of Gregorio Leao, who was General Director of the State Security and Intelligence Service (SISE) under the government of former President Armando Guebuza.

Judge Efigenio Baptista asked Leao that, if she really had no link with Privinvest, how was it that, on 12 May 2014, she sent an email to her co-accused, Fabiao Mabunda, asking whether he had received 1.7 million US dollars sent by Privinvest to his account.

This email came from Mabunda's computer, and he had confrmed its authenticity in his testimony earlier in the week. But Leao denied ever sending the email. When the judge offered to show her the emauil, she refused to look at it.

"You knew about the money before the account holder (Mabunda) did", said Baptista. "You had the document on the transfer issued by First Gulf Bank".

But Leao stuck to her story - she insisted she knew nothing about Privinvest, and so the email must have been forged.

"You are saying that the Public Prosecutor's Office has fabricated evidence", remarked Baptista.

Leao claimed that the investigators have had people arrested "just because of my name". Eight individuals had been charged solely because they were connected to her, she declared.

"They are trying to deceive the people!", exclaimed Leao.

"Who?", asked the judge.

"I don't know", she replied.

When Baptista asked her about houses she had purchased, apparently with the Privinvest money that had found its way into Mabunda' account, Leao said "I am not going to speak about my private life here".

She complained that at earlier stages in the investigation, the prosecutors had always asked about her real estate dealings, and not about the hidden debts.

The judge denied that any such distinction could be made. The public prosecutor, he pointed out, believed that the money used to buy the houses came from the debts, and so the court wanted to find out the source of her funds.

He noted that the scandal also involved the United States, since the money laundered by Privinvest went from First Gulf Bank in Abu Dhabi to a bank in New York, before ending up in Mabunda's Maputo account. The Americans thus believed that their financial system had been abused.

Asked about the arrangements she had made whereby a three storey house she had bought in the Maputo suburb of Costa do Sol was being rented out for 160,000 meticais (about 2,500 US dollars) a month, Leao refused to give any names because she feared this could lead to further arrests.

Baptista pointed out that, although the state seized the house after Leao's detention, the tenant had not been arrested, but was still living there and was still paying the rent.

The prosecution case is that the money sent by Privinvest via Fabiao Mabunda was, in reality, a large bribe (at least 9.5 million dollars) intended for Gregorio and Angela Leao.