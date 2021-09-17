Mozambique: 1.8 Billion Dollars Needed for Urban Water Supply Expansion

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday launched a programme to mobilise about 1.8 billion US dollars to finance the expansion of urban water systems so that they can brings clean drinking water to a further four million people in the next ten years.

In addition to drinking water, the project includes sanitation infrastructures, which should be resilient to the effects of climate change.

This programme was launched at a time when only 67 per cent of Mozambicans have access to clean water, despite the major investments in water supply made in recent years.

Addressing the opening ceremony in Maputo of a conference of financing agencies for water supply, Nyusi said that the government also hopes to fast-track the attainment, by 2030, of several objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The investment programme, estimated at 1.8 billion US dollars for the next 10 years represents a structured response to the challenges the country has been facing to expanding access to water," Nyusi said.

The World Bank representative, Michel Matera, reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to support the government to expand safe water access across the country. He pointed to the projects under way to increase water access and sanitation to urban areas, budgeted at 458 million US dollars.

Matera encouraged the government's Water Supply Investment and Assets Fund (FIPAG), which hosted the conference, to take advantage of the projects to consolidate the preparation of priority investments for the urban areas.

"We are open to explore, in partnership with the government, opportunities to extend financial support to other priority areas of investment," he added.

The World Bank is supporting the government's efforts to expand access to water to about 370,000 consumers in Pemba, Nacala, Tete, Moatize, Beira and Dondo budgeted at 165 million dollars.