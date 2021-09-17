Mozambique: South Korea Provides Aid for Farmers in Central Mozambique

16 September 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

London — The government of South Korea, through its Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has donated 5.7 million US dollars to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for its project to support smallholder farmers in the central Mozambican province of Sofala.

According to a WFP press release, the project will improve food security and livelihoods with a focus on climate resilience for smallholder farmers. The project will begin in the districts of Chemba, Maringue, and Caia, and by the time the project is completed in 2025 it will have helped 36,000 smallholder farmers and their families.

The project will be run in association with Mozambique's Ministry of Land and Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the National Meteorology Institute (INAM).

WFP points out that Mozambique is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and that "over the past three years, five tropical cyclones (Desmond, Idai, Kenneth, Chalane, Eloise, and Guambe) have caused human and material damage mainly in central Mozambique".

According to Antonella D'Aprile, WFP Country Director in Mozambique, "this generous donation from the people of Korea through KOICA will help change the lives of Mozambicans most affected by climate change".

She explained that "by supporting smallholder farmers to become climate-resilient, we are also protecting their livelihoods and food security of their families and communities".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X