Mozambique: South Korea Provides Aid for Farmers in Central Mozambique

London — The government of South Korea, through its Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has donated 5.7 million US dollars to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for its project to support smallholder farmers in the central Mozambican province of Sofala.

According to a WFP press release, the project will improve food security and livelihoods with a focus on climate resilience for smallholder farmers. The project will begin in the districts of Chemba, Maringue, and Caia, and by the time the project is completed in 2025 it will have helped 36,000 smallholder farmers and their families.

The project will be run in association with Mozambique's Ministry of Land and Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the National Meteorology Institute (INAM).

WFP points out that Mozambique is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and that "over the past three years, five tropical cyclones (Desmond, Idai, Kenneth, Chalane, Eloise, and Guambe) have caused human and material damage mainly in central Mozambique".

According to Antonella D'Aprile, WFP Country Director in Mozambique, "this generous donation from the people of Korea through KOICA will help change the lives of Mozambicans most affected by climate change".

She explained that "by supporting smallholder farmers to become climate-resilient, we are also protecting their livelihoods and food security of their families and communities".