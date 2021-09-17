Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Accused Follows Strategy of Denial

Maputo — Angela Leao, the wife of the General Director of Mozambique's Security and Intelligence Service (SISE), under former President Armando Guebuza, on Thursday afternoon repeatedly denied that she has ever received money from the Abu Dhabi-based group, Privinvest but, on grounds of privacy, she refused to tell the Maputo City Court the source of her wealth.

Earlier in the week businessman Fabiao Mabunda had testified that the money he received from Privinvest (about 9.5 million dollars) was channeled to Angela Leao.

Now, in the 15th day of the trial of 19 people in connection with Mozambique's largest ever financial scandal, known as the case of the "hidden debts", Leao claimed that any dealing Mabunda may have had with Privinvest were nothing to do with her, and any email messages suggesting the contrary must have been forged.

On occasion, Leao was caught in an outright lie. She denied any relation with Antonio do Rosario, once the head of economic intelligence in SISE, and then the chairperson of all three fraudulent companies involved in the scandal, Proindicus, Ematum (Mozambique Tuna Company) and MAM (Mozambique Asset Management),

But prosecutor Sheila Marrengula had no difficulty in showing that she, Rosario and the head of the SISE projects and studies office, Cipriano Mutota, were founding partners in a company called Josire Investments. Faced with the evidence of this company's registration. Leao backtracked and said that it had never been active.

Marrengula asked her about contracts she had supposedly signed with Mulepe, another SISE company headed by Mutota, in which she became a partner. The prosecution had been asking her for these contracts for almost three years.

Leao said she could not provide the contracts, or any other paper work, because she was in prison. Marrengula pointed out that the prosecutors first asked for the contracts on 4 December 2018, and she was not detained until 7 March 2019. "You had three months to provide the documents, but you didn't", she said.

"In that period, I was being persecuted", she claimed.

She admitted to making very large cash payments to Mabunda's company, MMocambique Construcoes, which added up to at least 387 million meticais (over six million dollars at today's exchange rate). She boasted that this was an understatement, and the real sums were much larger.

Leao denied that these sums had anything to do with Privinvest. Instead, they came from her own business activities. But she refused to give any details, on the grounds that such questions violated her private life.

As for the lack of any documentation for her alleged cash payments, Leao once again blamed this on the fact that she has been detained for more than two years. "I am under arrest. I am one of the living dead", she said "I don't know what I would find in my house".

Repeatedly, Leao simply refused to answer questions on her financial affairs. She is within her right to refuse to answer - but those watching the trial may draw their own conclusion.

She complained of what she regarded as Marrengula's "aggressive" line of questioning. "It's as if she were saying 'Yes! I've got her~!", she alleged.

Judge Efigenio Baptista was not impressed. "This court is not a cat and mouse game", he told Leao.