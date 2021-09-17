Mozambique: Repairing Terrorist Damage to Schools Costed At 23.4 Million Dollars

16 September 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Education has estimated at 1.5 billion meticais (about 23.4 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate) the amount required for rehabilitating the schools destroyed by ISIS terrorists in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

Addressing on Wednesday the opening session of a meeting of her Ministry's Coordinating Council in the southern province of Gaza, Education Minister Carmelita Namashulua said that, despite a positive performance in 2020, the education sector has been severely affected by the combination of events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, terrorism in Cabo Delgado and instability caused by gunmen of the self-styled Renamo Military Junta in the central Mozambique.

"Besides the Covid-19 pandemic, we have sadly recorded terrorist attacks against the population and schools which caused the displacement of teachers, literacy tutors and pupils," Namashulua said.

In Cabo Delgado, she added, 348 primary and eight secondary schools have been destroyed in the districts of Macomia, Palma, Quissanga and Mocimboa da Praia. The authorities are still gathering data on the destruction in Muidumbe district.

She pointed out that the education sector has disbursed over 3.5 million meticais for various interventions in schools. These efforts have enabled the establishment of new water supply systems, and the rehabilitation of sanitation facilities which benefited 694 schools, 27 teacher training institutes and 157 boarding centres.

"In spite of all the challenges, the education sector has a positive assessment of its performance in 2020," she declared.

Namashulua hailed the achievement of the Distance Learning Secondary Education, which has outpaced the planned target of 40,196 pupils and reached 43,642, representing 109 per cent of the target. The hiring of teachers has been fully accomplished, she announced.

