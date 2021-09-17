Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Vice President of Libyan Presidential Council

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Thursday Vice President of the Libyan Presidential Council Moussa al-Kouni who is on an official visit to Algeria, as part of "the continuous dialogue between the two brotherly countries," according to a communiqué of the Presidency of the Republic.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received today the Vice President of the Libyan Presidential Council Moussa al-Kouni who is in Algiers for an official visit, at the head of a delegation, as part of the continuous dialogue between the two brotherly countries," the Presidency of the Republic said in a communiqué.

President of the Republic reaffirmed "the position of Algeria in support of the settlement of the Libyan crisis, enabling the organization of the expected elections, building the State's institutions and rejecting all forms of foreign interference in Libya's domestic affairs," according to the source.

Read also: Moussa al-Kouni: I am in Algeria to brief President Tebboune about my visits to Libya's southern neighboring countries

For his part Moussa al-Kouni emphasized "the total convergence of views with the President on different issues, welcoming Algeria's ongoing efforts in terms of coordination and dialogue to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples, and the decision of reopening Algeria's embassy in Tripoli, its Consulate in Sabha, Algiers-Tripoli air service and also Ghat and Ghadames routes," added the source.

The meeting was held in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ramtane Lamamra and Principal Private Secretary of the Presidency of the Republic Noureddine Bardad Daidj.