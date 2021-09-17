Nigeria: Bandits Release NBC Ex-Director, Hold Daughter

<i>The bandits had requested a N50 million ransom for the release of the former NBC director and N20 million for his daughter's.</sub>

The kidnappers of a former director at the <a target="_blank" href="https://nbc.gov.ng/">National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)</a>, Ahmad Abdulkadir, have released him after nine days in their captivity.

They, however, refused to release his 15-year-old daughter, Laila Ahmad, who was kidnapped alongside him in Bakori, <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/484306-katsina-bans-mobile-network-in-13-lgas-official.html">Katsina</a>.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the gunmen <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/483537-bandits-abduct-ex-nbc-director-daughter-three-others-in-katsina.html">attacked Bakori Housing Quarters</a> and took away the duo with some neighbours.

The suspected bandits also requested a N50 million ransom for the release of the broadcaster and N20 million for his daughter's.

A close associate of Mr Ahmed, who is also a broadcaster, told Premium Times that he was released Thursday evening by the bandits.

"Yes. He has been released but his daughter, Laila, who is seriously sick, is still with them," the source, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

As usual in such cases, he did not say if ransom was paid before Mr Abdulkadir was released.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isa's line was busy the three times this reporter called him.