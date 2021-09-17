Nigeria: Lagos APC to Adopt Consensus Candidate for State Congress

"I am sure you are also aware that the party constitution allows for the consensus candidate option to save cost."

The Lagos State APC Caretaker Committee has reaffirmed the likelihood of employing consensus arrangements to produce the state executives during the forthcoming October 2 state congress.

The State's Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, gave this indication in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the state's secretariat in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN recalls that the ruling party used the consensus option to produce its executives during the July 31 and September 4 Ward and Local Government congresses respectively.

The congresses, however, were marred by in-fighting and chaos.

Mr Oladejo said the consensus arrangement would be repeated in the forthcoming state congress election to reduce acrimony within the party when it elects its officials.

"The national headquarters has advised the state chapter to consider consensus arrangement for the state congress as well, which I believe will be adopted for the national convention.

"I am sure you are also aware that the party constitution allows for the consensus candidate option to save cost," he said.

"We have resolved and directed officers of our party at all levels to engage in dialogue that would lead to meaningful reconciliation of aggrieved members within the party.

"This is in order to ensure that all opinions are accommodated and all members who are willing to serve the party are given positions in the various executive bodies at ward, local, and state levels."

'Hitch-free exercise'

Speaking, the APC state's Chairman, Babatunde Balogun, also assured members of the party's readiness in ensuring a hitch-free exercise on October 2.

"As you are aware, the party was able to conduct the ward and local government congresses across the country successfully, so the state congress election will also be successful," said Mr Balogun.

"This is the reason the state caretaker committee is also working with the national headquarters to ensure all disputes are settled before the state congress."

Mr Balogun said the success of the state congress would no doubt, "reposition the party in the state and nationwide, and promote unity among its members".

