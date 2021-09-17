Zimbabwe: Premier Soccer League Set to Return Next Month

ZIMBABWE'S top-tier football league, the Castle Lager-sponsored Premier Soccer League (PSL) is expected to start on October 30, ending a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PSL football was played in the country in December 2019 when FC Platinum beat CAPS United on the final day to win a thrilling championship race on the final day.

After the 2020 PSL campaign was completely written off by the Covid-19 pandemic the 2021 season is finally expected to get underway next month, according to a calendar sent out to clubs on Wednesday evening.

Although the PSL are yet to announce the dates for the league's resumption, they have since informed the clubs of the crucial dates.

Preparations for the resumption of the new PSL campaign will get underway later this month with the resumption of the Chibuku Super Cup group matches on September 29.

The Chibuku Super Cup kicked off on May 22 with a new format which will see teams placed in groups in four cities, namely Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, and Zvishavane.

After the competition was stopped two months ago following a government ban on sports activities due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, local clubs were cleared to resume training on September 2 after conducting their Covid-19 tests.

And the Chibuku Super Cup matches will resume with Matchday 4 for Groups 2, 3, and 4, while Group 1, which has six teams and has played more games, resumes with Matchday 7.

Matchday 5 has been scheduled for October 2 for Groups 2, 3, and 4. On the same day Group, 1 will be playing their Matchday 8.

October 9 has been set aside for the previously postponed Group 1 Chibuku match between ZPC Kariba and Harare City.

Matchday 6 is on October 16 for Groups 2, 3, and 4 while Group 1 will fulfill their Matchday 9 on the same day.

On October 20, Matchday 5 will be staged for Groups 2,3, and 4 while Group 1 will host Matchday 8.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals will be staged on October 23 with this year's Castle Lager Premiership expected to kick off a week later.