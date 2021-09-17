South Africa: ANC Is Keen to Win in Cape Town's Historic Bo-Kaap, Says Duarte

analysis

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte said the party is 'keen to win' the ward in which the historic Bo-Kaap is in, following a two-day visit to Cape Town.

Issues of heritage, sports facilities and community building were on the agenda during a visit to Bo-Kaap by ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte on Thursday.

Duarte had been in Cape Town for two days and ended her visit in Bo-Kaap where she drummed up support for the ANC candidate for Ward 77, community activist Jacky Poking. Duarte was joined by ANC Atlantic Seaboard consituency head Muhammad Khalid Sayed and NEC member Alvin Botes.

Ward 77 comprises the suburbs of Bo-Kaap, Vredehoek, Oranjezicht and Tamboerskloof. Duarte told a community meeting the ANC was "keen to win the ward which Bo-Kaap is in.

Traditionally, Bo-Kaap had been a DA stronghold, but over 10 years, support has dropped. In the national and provincial elections the ANC increased its support from 17.96% in 2014 to 41.60% in 2019.

Duarte visited two homes and then took part in a community meeting. During Duarte's first home visit, a couple, Baderoenaesa and Yusuf Bosch, complained about paying high rates of R3,000 despite being pensioners. At another home...