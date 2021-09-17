Zimbabwe: 2 Die On the Spot in Hwange As Zupco Kombi Kills One in Kwekwe

Hwange — A driver and a villager died here on the spot while another is in critical condition with a fractured leg after a Honda Fit they were travelling in veered off the road before hitting a tree.

Police confirmed the accident which occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Lambo area, near Cross Dete.

The driver, Sungani Ncube (23) of Lambo village was reportedly speeding and failed to control the vehicle which veered to the right and overturned.

The vehicle, which had no registration plates, overturned before hitting a tree.

Ncube suffered head and stomach injuries, which left his intestines protruding.

He and Joseph Shoko (45) also of Lambo village died on the spot.

Limion Sibanda (49) of neighbouring Gurambira fractured a right leg and his condition is critical at Hwange Colliery Hospital where he was rushed to.

"On 15 September around 2 pm, Ncube was driving an unregistered vehicle going towards Hwange with two passengers on board. On approaching the 200km peg, the driver who was travelling at an excessive speed lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road to the right and overturned before hitting a tree," said Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda.

He said the vehicle landed on its left side after hitting a tree.

Meanwhile, a Kwekwe man died Wednesday night died while six others were injured after his car a Toyota Runx was involved in a head-on collision with a ZUPCO kombi at Redcliff Turnoff.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident.

"It is confirmed that police are investigating a road accident in which one person died while six others were injured. The incident occurred on 15 September at Redcliff Turn Off along the Kwekwe-Redcliff Road," Mahoko said.

"The driver of the pirate vehicle died on the spot while the six occupants in the commuter omnibus including the driver were injured."

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old woman died and five other passengers were injured when a Mazda B2500 vehicle they were travelling in overturned along Donga-Zvamatenga Road in Shurugwi Sunday.

"Tawanda Mugova a male adult aged 27 years of Shurugwi was driving the Mazda B2500 along the road heading southwards with six passengers on board.

"On approaching the 1.4km peg he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered off the road and overturned once. One passenger died on the spot and the names are being held until next of kin are advised. Five other passengers were injured and were treated and discharged at Shurugwi Hospital," Mahoko said.