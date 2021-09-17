Zimbabwe: Mat North On High Alert As Learners, Teachers Test Covid-19 Positive

Lupane — Health officials in Matabeleland North have intensified surveillance after students and teachers at two Lupane schools tested positive to Covid-19.

In an update report, the Education Ministry said the headmaster of Fatima High in Lupane's Gwayi area and a teacher at Mabhikwa secondary in the same district had tested positive.

This had forced massive contact tracing and PCR testing resulting in a number of students testing positive.

By Thursday the number of positive cases at both schools had risen to 20.

"Teams are on the ground in the company of health officials and other stakeholders to assess the situation and test students. More than 300 had been tested at Fatima by Wednesday and we are still waiting for results," said an official from the Education Ministry.

Lessons are, however, continuing at both schools.

However, NewZimbabwe.com was told that teachers were scared of continuing with lessons fearing for their lives.

"Teachers are scared and some are no longer going to classes for fear of being infected. Authorities have, however, assured health teams will be at the schools to monitor the situation," said a source.

Lupane District Medical Officer George Mutizira said the situation had been contained.

"Everything is under control and we are still doing contact tracing. A majority of them were asymptomatic hence we only detected them through contact tracing, but we have managed to contain the situation as all the affected have been isolated," he said.

A number of schools have been hit by the virus since schools opened three weeks ago.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa Tuesday said 132 Covid-19 cases had been reported in schools this term.

Last year, the government prematurely closed schools after hundreds of pupils tested positive as the pandemic spread around learning institutions.