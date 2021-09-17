Zimbabwe: Dandemutande, Facebook Partner to Bring Express Wifi Service

17 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

A LOCAL technology company, Dandemutande Investments has partnered with Facebook Connectivity to launch Express Wi-Fi services in Zimbabwe.

The Wi-Fi hotspot service, running under the brand, "Express Wi-Fi by Facebook", will enable Dandemutande to deliver internet connectivity over Facebook's feature-rich Wi-Fi management platform.

It includes online voucher purchases, reseller management, network optimisation, and management amongst other features.

Express Wi-Fi is a key component of Facebook's connectivity initiative to bring more people online globally. It seeks to help internet service providers and mobile network operators provide Wi-Fi to those who are under-connected.

Dandemutande chief executive Never Ncube said the partnership will soon transform the ICT firm into the connectivity partner of choice on the land.

"We are proud to have partnered with an innovative company such as Facebook on an initiative that further enhances our vision as an organisation to be a leading ICT Solutions partner locally and in the region," he said.

"The enhanced use of digital platforms worldwide has made internet connectivity a number one priority, hence the need for Express Wi-Fi across the country."

The platform helps service providers build, operate, grow, and monetise internet access over Wi-Fi in a sustainable way.

Express Wi-Fi operates in more than 30 countries helping millions connect to fast, affordable, and reliable Wi-Fi.

The innovative public Wi-Fi initiative is an avenue to keep cities connected, allow for seamless communication channels and entertainment.

Ncube said Dandemutande had started installing Wi-Fi hotspots across Zimbabwe.

The Express Wi-Fi portal is user-friendly and provides complimentary access to Wi-Fi.

"Thereafter, a user can purchase vouchers. Express Wi-Fi gives people access to fast, affordable, and reliable internet so they can make connections that matter, download their favourite apps, and stream various entertainment channels," added Ncube.

