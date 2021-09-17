Egypt: Sisi Asserts Keenness to Continue to Boost Cooperation With Bahrain in Various Fields

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted appreciation of the historical ties that unite Egypt and Bahrain and their two brotherly peoples and keenness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation with the in various fields, including bilateral meetings between senior officials of both nations on a regular basis to reach coordination on developments in the Middle East and enhancing Arab and Islamic unity and joint action in facing various regional challenges.

This came during President Sisi's meeting here on Thursday 16/9/2021 with visiting King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain during which they held an expanded session of talks attended by delegations of the two countries, Presidency Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

President Sisi welcomed the Bahraini King to his second country, Egypt, and King Hamad bin Issa expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm reception from President Sisi, praising the sincere and close fraternal Egyptian-Bahraini relations.

He asserted that that his current visit to Egypt comes as part of the historical and distinguished relations that bind the two nations, governments and peoples and in support of bilateral cooperation at all levels.

The latest developments in the Ethiopian dam issue were reviewed in light of the recent presidential statement issued by the UN Security Council on the matter. The king of Bahrain reiterated his country's stance of solidarity and support for Egypt and Sudan and for everything that protects their water security and legitimate rights in the Nile River. Also, he said, Bahrain supports efforts to reach a binding, just and comprehensive agreement on the filling and operation of the dam, in a way that prevents harm and benefits all parties, in line with international law, the spokesman said.

The king also praised Egypt's pivotal and firm role as a mainstay of security and stability in the region and its invaluable efforts to promote joint Arab action at all levels. He praised the great and qualitative development witnessed by the Egyptian-Bahraini relations in various political, economic, development and other fields, stressing the mutual concern to move forward towards further development and deepening of these relations.

The talks covered prospects for joint cooperation and coordination between the two nations, while stressing the importance of enhancing them for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, especially in the economic and investment fields through making optimal use of all available opportunities to promote integration between them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They also dealt with a number of key issues at the regional level, especially with regard to the developments in the Libyan crisis, the situation in Afghanistan and joint efforts to address the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic. Their talks reflected a mutual understanding between the two sides regarding ways to deal with these files.

It was agreed, in this context, to maximize Egyptian-Bahraini cooperation and coordination to develop joint Arab action, which would help protect the Arab national security and enhance Arab potential to address challenges facing the region and the growing threats to regional security, especially through foreign interventions in the sovereign affairs of countries in the region.

President Sisi stressed Egypt's commitment to its steadfast stance towards the security of the Gulf and its rejection of any practices that seek to destabilize it.

Views were also exchanged regarding the latest developments in the Middle East peace process, where the Bahraini king praised the recent Egyptian moves in this file at the highest level, as well as the tireless Egyptian efforts to consolidate the ceasefire between the Israelis and the Palestinians and Egypt's initiative for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. They also tackled the need to work in this regard to intensify international efforts with the aim of resuscitating the peace process and resuming negotiations to settle the Palestinian crisis based on international legitimacy resolutions.