Egypt: Madbouli, Dbeibah Witness Signing of Several Memorandums of Cooperation

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah witnessed on Thursday the signing of some agreements and memorandums of cooperation in various fields.

Meeting minutes of the 11th session of the Egyptian-Libyan Higher Committee have been signed by both.

Meanwhile, Head of Egypt's Central Agency for Organization and Administration Saleh el Sheikh and Libyan Minister of Civil Service Abdul Fattah Saleh Al-Khawja signed a memorandum of understanding in the fields of administration and civil service.

Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea signed a memorandum of understanding with Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade Mohamed al Huweij to establish a joint trade commission.

Gamea signed another MoU with Libyan Minister of Industry and Minerals Ahmed Ali Mohamed on industrial cooperation between Egypt's Industrial Development Authority (IDA) and the Libyan Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El Quseir and Libyan Minister of Water Resources Tariq Abu Flika inked two MoUs in the fields of agriculture and agricultural quarantine.

Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine el Qabbag and her Libyan counterpart Wafaa Abu Bakr Al-Kilani signed a memorandum of cooperation in the social affairs field.

An MoU on civil aviation security was signed by Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Manar Enaba and Libyan Minister of Transport Mohamed Salem al Shahoubi.

Shahoubi also inked two MoUs with Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir in the fields of combating maritime pollution and sea rescue operations.

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding in the field of housing and construction was signed by Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem el Gazzar and Libyan Minister of Housing and Construction Abu Bakr Mohamed Al-Ghawi.

In the sports sector, Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi and his Libyan counterpart Fathallah al Zouni signed two memorandums of cooperation in the fields of youth and sports.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tareq el Molla and Libyan Minister of Oil and Gas Mohamed Aoun also signed a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation in the oil and gas domains.