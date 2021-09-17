Egypt: Radi - Egyptian-Bahraini Talks Covered Latest Developments in Ethiopian Dam Issue

"The session of talks held here Thursday 16/9/2021 between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and King Hamad Bin Eissa Al Khalifa of Bahrain dealt with the latest developments in the issue of the Ethiopian dam in light of the recent presidential statement issued by the United Nations Security Council in this respect," Presidency Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The Bahraini monarch reiterated the kingdom's supportive stance regarding Egypt and Sudan and everything that protects their legitimate rights to the Nile River. He also asserted support to efforts to reach a binding, just and comprehensive agreement as regards the filling and operation of the dam in a way that does not harm any party and is beneficial to everyone in conformity with the rules of international law, he added.