Egypt: PM Says Egypt Supports Libyan Parties to Finalize Political Road Map

16 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that the Egyptian government is keen on providing all political, logistical and economic support for Libya to complete the country's political road map.

Madbouli's remarks came during a press conference that he held on Thursday with Head of Libya's National Unity Government Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh following the conclusion of the Egyptian-Libyan Higher Committee's meetings that convened for the first time in 12 years.

Madbouli explained that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi emphasized during his meeting with Dbeibeh that Egypt is keen on supporting all Libyan parties to finalize the political road map and achieve the Libyan people's aspirations for stability, growth and prosperity in the coming phase.

He added that Egyptian and Libyan ministerial delegations agreed to implement several projects in Libya in the fields of energy, electricity, industry, trade, transport, aviation, sports, education, infrastructure and security.

Madbouli noted that major Egyptian companies would participate in carrying out infrastructure projects in Libya.

