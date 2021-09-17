Gambia: IEC Reveals Final Voter Lists

16 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Dem

Samboujang Njie, a chief electoral officer at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), has revealed the final voter list as: 962, 157.

He said 18 political parties, (which is now confirmed to be 22) have been registered.

Twelve (12) independent candidates aspire for the top job. Mr Njie said stations have been increased to 1,540.

Upon preparations of the December 4th election, the Chairman of Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Alieu Momarr Njie, said logistically, they have spent over 2 million dalasis for drum boxes per candidate.

'It is expensive and a nightmare,' he said.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X