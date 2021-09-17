Gambia: IEC Reveals Final Voter Lists

Samboujang Njie, a chief electoral officer at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), has revealed the final voter list as: 962, 157.

He said 18 political parties, (which is now confirmed to be 22) have been registered.

Twelve (12) independent candidates aspire for the top job. Mr Njie said stations have been increased to 1,540.

Upon preparations of the December 4th election, the Chairman of Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Alieu Momarr Njie, said logistically, they have spent over 2 million dalasis for drum boxes per candidate.

'It is expensive and a nightmare,' he said.