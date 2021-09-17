Gambia: UTG VC Urged to Go On Home Leave

16 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Tine

The vice chancellor of the University of The Gambia (UTG), Prof. Faqir Muhammad Anjum, has on Tuesday 14 September 2021 been asked to go on a "Home Leave" by the Governing Council - a body responsible for supervising and regulating the management of the university.

"This letter shall serve as a formal notice for you to proceed on home leave with effect from Thursday 16th September 2021, prior to the end of your contact on 30th September 2021. Any remaining leave entitlement will be paid to you," according to a letter obtained by The Point.

"Council's decision is that you handover to the most senior officer who has been deputizing for you."

"At the appropriate time, you will be required to surrender all University properties in your possession, according to the official inventory to the overseer."

"By copy of this letter, the director of finance is being requested to take necessary action. We wish you the all the best of luck in your future endeavors," the letter concludes.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X