Gambia: UTG VC Urged to Go On Home Leave

The vice chancellor of the University of The Gambia (UTG), Prof. Faqir Muhammad Anjum, has on Tuesday 14 September 2021 been asked to go on a "Home Leave" by the Governing Council - a body responsible for supervising and regulating the management of the university.

"This letter shall serve as a formal notice for you to proceed on home leave with effect from Thursday 16th September 2021, prior to the end of your contact on 30th September 2021. Any remaining leave entitlement will be paid to you," according to a letter obtained by The Point.

"Council's decision is that you handover to the most senior officer who has been deputizing for you."

"At the appropriate time, you will be required to surrender all University properties in your possession, according to the official inventory to the overseer."

"By copy of this letter, the director of finance is being requested to take necessary action. We wish you the all the best of luck in your future endeavors," the letter concludes.