Gambia: WABSA Validates 2021-2025 Strategy & Action Plan

The West African Birds Study Association (WABSA) on Monday commenced a four-day validation workshop for its board members, stakeholders, staff and volunteers on WABSA's five years strategy and Action plans.

The workshop is currently underway at Wildlife head office in Abuko under the theme: "CDF/HATCH Phase Two Strengthens Institutional Capacity".

Speaking at the ceremony, the Partnership and Capacity Development Coordinator (PCDC) for Birdlife in Africa based in Senegal, Madam Geja Roosjen, said although WABSA is not an official partner to Birdlife International now, they have expressed their interest to become birdlife official partner in future.

According to Madam Roosjen, BirdLife International is a global partnership of non-governmental organisations striving to conserve birds, their habitats and global biodiversity, working with people towards the sustainable use of natural resources.

"It is important to have strong partners to do conservation projects worldwide and strategy is also significant for any organisation if it is to deliver good conservation work," Madam Roosjen informed participants.

She disclosed that BirdLife International has 22 Partners in Africa through national BirdLife organisations or project work, adding that BirdLife partners in Africa are involved in research, conservation action, environmental education, sustainable development and poverty alleviation.

For his part, the executive director, WABSA, Lamin Jobate said WABSA is a wildlife international partner NGO in Gambia, thus Birdlife International wants to raise WABSA status globally by building the capacity of its staff.

He revealed that Birdlife International assisted WABSA for staff appraisals; develop WABSA final five years strategy and Action Plan and they are currently constructing WABSA website.