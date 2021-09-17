Gambia: Volleyball Association Open Inter-Regional Camp in CRR

The Gambia Volleyball Association (GVBA) on Tuesday commenced a 6-day inter-regional volleyball and sport for development camp.

The programme gathered at least 75 young people drawn from Upper River, Lower River, Central River and North Bank Regions respectively.

The camp, which is supported by United Purpose under EU funds is meant to introduce and involve kids into the volleyball game.

"This is one of the most important basics if you want to develop volleyball - the involvement of kids and mass participation," said Pa Baboucarr Barrow, head coach of Gambia Beach Volleyball Team.

Barrow added that it is also part of their efforts to regionalise volleyball in The Gambia, while expressing belief that this could be the best way to start that passage.

"I am so excited to join this camp and see how ready our young people are, committed to the development of volleyball and well-being in The Gambia," said Lamin Sima, Regional Youth and Sport coordinator from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Lamin Manjang from United Purpose thanked participants and their coaches for the dedication already demonstrated and urged them to take advantage of the camp and learn along the way.

Meanwhile, the 6 days activities will see participants going through presentations on Irregular Migration, Women in Sport, Role of Sport in Peace and Development and Sharing Youth Opportunities in the Country.