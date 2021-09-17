Gambia: Gunjur Super Cup Final Slated for Saturday

The 2021 Gunjur super cup final is slated for Saturday 18th September 2021 at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field at 4.30 p.m.

The much-awaited final will feature league champions Red Star Family FC and knock-out winners Ecomog FC.

The super cup final is described by many football fans in Gunjur and its environs as the clash of the titans.

Red Star Family FC clutched the 2019-2020 Gunjur nawetan league trophy after defeating Smarteq FC 2-0 in a final played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Prolific striker Dawda Darboe alias Viper and Arafang Jobe alias Barbel were on target for Red Star Family FC in the match.

Ecomog FC clinched the 2019-2020 Gunjur nawetan knock-out trophy after beating Mariken Investment FC 2-0 in a final played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior secondary school football