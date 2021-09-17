Gambia: GRCS Receives Medical Items Worth Over D30,000

The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) last Tuesday took delivery of medical items jointly presented by Ebou Mala's Children Charity Foundation (EMCCF) and National Police Aid Charity both based in the United Kingdom at a ceremony held at GRCS premises in Kanifing.

The items, which worth over £550 (33,000), includes hospital mattresses, examination couch, wheelchairs, folding hospital screen, ultrasound kits among others. The GRCS is expected to distribute the donated materials to various health facilities and other vulnerable people in the society, especially children and women.

Fatou Bah- a representative of EMCCF disclosed that the UK charity has partnered with GRCS to complement government's efforts through the provision of valuable items to both individuals and health facilities.

She explained that EMCCF has been working with the GRCS since 2019 to help Gambians and public institutions.

"Our partnership has been very effective. The GRCS is very effective on their doings. They often provide humanitarian assistance to many vulnerable Gambians." she said.

The medical items, she added, would be distributed to various hospitals that are badly in need of such materials, expressing optimism that the items would significantly improve healthcare delivery in the country.

Denish Nyamanhindi, a representative of National Police Aid Charity (NPAC)-UK at the ceremony, described his organisation's partnership with Gambia Red Cross Society as wonderful.

He said GRCS has been helping many vulnerable Gambians. "When I get back to UK, I will do more for the country and I will continue to do more." he assured.

Abdoulie Fye, director of programmes and operation at GRCS, expressed delight with his institution partnering with the two UK charities.

The two charities, he added, have been supporting vulnerable people as well as schools through GRCS.

"Receiving these materials is a happy moment for us. There is a need for a healthy nation," he said.

Fye added that for a nation to have a good economy, developed to expectation and be peaceful, her people must be healthy.

"Therefore, this gesture would go a long way in helping the country to achieve the national development goals when it comes to strengthening the health sector. We will work with the health ministry to ensure that the materials are delivered to health facilities that need it most. We will ensure the materials are delivered without any commercial activity," he said.