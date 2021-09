Brikama United Football Club has congratulated Lamin Kabba Bajo president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on his appointment to the FIFA Players' Status Chamber of the Football Tribunal.

Mr. Bajo is appointed into the Committee as a Member for the next four years beginning October 2021 to September 2025.

His appointment into the Committee was made by the Bureau of the FIFA Council, the highest decision-making body in world football.

Source-Brikama United FC