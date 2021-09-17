Tunisia: Saied Decides to Set Up a Committee to Manage Aid to Urgently Revamp Schools

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Thursday, decided to create a committee composed of representatives of the Presidency of the Republic and the Ministries of Education and Social Affairs as well as the Tunisian Professional Association of Banks and Financial Institutions that has allocated 50 million dinars in school aid to help needy students.

The funding will also be used to urgently revamp schools and high schools that lack favorable conditions for studying.

Saied stressed at the end of his meeting with Minister of Education Fathi Slaouti, who briefed him about the conditions under which the school year began on September 15, the imperative to work in full transparency and fight against various attempts to embezzle money mobilized for this purpose.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, Saied called at this meeting to redress deficiencies in some schools, regarding both the teaching staff and basic infrastructure.