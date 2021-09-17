Tunisia: Covid-19 - National Vaccination Day for Public and Private Teaching Staff September 18

16 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health is organising on September 18 a national COVID-19 vaccination day for teaching staff in both public and private schools.

Jabs will be given from 1 pm to 5 pm, said a statement of the Ministry of Health released Thursday.

This initiative targets education and teaching staff who have not received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

People aged between 18 and 39 years will be administered Sinovac vaccine and those over 40 years will be given AstraZeneca jabs, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X