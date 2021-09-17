Tunisia: Covid-19 - National Vaccination Day for Public and Private Teaching Staff September 18

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health is organising on September 18 a national COVID-19 vaccination day for teaching staff in both public and private schools.

Jabs will be given from 1 pm to 5 pm, said a statement of the Ministry of Health released Thursday.

This initiative targets education and teaching staff who have not received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

People aged between 18 and 39 years will be administered Sinovac vaccine and those over 40 years will be given AstraZeneca jabs, the same source said.