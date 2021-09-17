Tunisia: Transfer of IMF's 552.550 Million Sdr Allocation to Tunisia Approved

Tunis/Tunisia — The allocation of special drawing rights of an amount of nearly 522.550 million SDR, granted to Tunisia by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was approved by presidential decree on September 14, according to Wednesday's edition of the Official Gazette.

This allocation was the subject of the agreement annexed to the Presidential Decree, concluded on September 14, between the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Investment Support and the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

The Tunisian State reimburses the commission applied to the use of this amount, for the benefit of the IMF, as well as the principal of the amount, in case of cancellation of the allocation. This is, in accordance with the procedures in force at the Fund, set by that agreement.

The quota of Tunisia to the IMF amounted to 545.2 million SDRs In 2020, according to data published by the fund

As a reminder, the IMF Board of Governors approved a general allocation of special drawing rights (SDRs) equivalent to 650 billion dollars (about 456 billion SDRs) on August 2, 2021, to increase liquidity in the world.

The SDR is an international reserve asset created in 1969 by the IMF to supplement the official foreign exchange reserves of its member countries.

To date, a total of SDR 660.7 billion (equivalent to approximately $943 billion) has been allocated.

This includes the largest allocation in history of approximately SDR 456 billion, which became effective on August 23, 2021.

This latest allocation is intended to address the global need for long-term reserves and to help countries deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The value of the SDR is based on a basket of five currencies: the US dollar, the euro, the Chinese renminbi, the Japanese yen and the British pound.