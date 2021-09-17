Tunisia: Exceptional Measures, Threat to Rights and Freedoms, Says Adli

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Association for the Defence of Individual Freedoms (French: ADLI) criticised the measures taken by the President of the Republic on July 25. Freezing parliament undermines "representative democracy," it told Thursday a press conference at the seat of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (French: SNJT).

"It is inconceivable and unacceptable to go ahead with dismissals, raids, travel bans, house arrests, arrinests and legal proceedings without any transparency, " Professor of Public Law at the University of Carthage Wahid Ferchichi said at the conference held to outline the first report of the organisation on "Rights and freedoms during the State of Emergency."

Article 15 of the Constitution requires that the administration act in line with the rules of transparency, integrity, efficiency and accountability.

Enforcing Article 80 of the Constitution to extend indefinitely the exceptional measures dispels all hope of a swift return to the normal functioning of the State as well as the constitutional or legal legitimacy.

"We are facing a very serious situation not only with regard to rights and freedoms, but also with respect to the smooth functioning of the state machinery. The situation will get worse if the state of emergency is extended," he warned.

Former President of the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women (French: ATFD).Yosra Fraous said "the President of the Republic has not the legal right to restrict the right to freedom of expression" and described as "violent" most of his speeches and statements.

The President is implementing the constitution "on his whim and according to his interests," she further said.