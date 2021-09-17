Namibia: CCD Sixes Kick-Starts Cricket Season

17 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

CLUB cricket returns to Namibia this weekend when the CCD Sixes tournament will herald in the new cricket season. The tournament, which is being held for the second year, will see eight teams of six players each competing in two groups of four at the CCD field.

Each team will play three group matches after which the top two teams in each group will qualify for the semifinals.

The first match starts at 16h00 this afternoon, with the second following an hour later.

The action continues at 08h00 tomorrow, with a match every hour until the last one at 17h00.

The tournament resumes at 08h00 on Sunday, when the finals of four sections will be contested: the wooden spoon final between the seventh and eighth-placed teams, the bowl final (5 v 6), the plate final (3 v 4), and the cup final (1 v 2).

WHS Old Boys, who won the inaugural tournament last year, are back to defend their title, but should receive stiff opposition from Wanderers and the hosts, CCD Tigers.

Wanderers' second team and Zebras have also entered, along with three invitational teams, Namib Diesel, Titans and a CCD invitational team.

In last year's final, Old Boys romped to a 16-run victory against Tigers, with their national players all contributing to their success.

Zane Green was the top scorer with 31 runs, while Ruben Trumpelmann scored 19 not out, Gerhard Erasmus 11, and Craig Williams 10 in their total of 74 for two wickets.

In reply, CCD Tigers could only reach 58 for two wickets with Nicol Loftie-Eaton scoring 22 and Joshuan Julies 15.

Green won the best batsman of the tournament award with a total of 114 runs off only 48 balls, while Mohammed Saleem of Zebras' first team won the best bowler of the tournament award with five wickets for 30 runs.

Trumpelmann won the best all-rounder of the tournament award with 96 runs off 30 balls and two wickets for 28 runs.

Namibia's national players will, however, not be in action this weekend as they prepare to leave for the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

