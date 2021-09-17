Namibia: Five-Horse Race for Top City Job

The City of Windhoek has shortlisted five candidates, to be interviewed on 27 and 28 September 2021, for the city's chief executive officer job.

In total, 61 applications were received for the prominent position, of which 25 were deemed to have met the minimum requirements and, therefore, qualified for pre-shortlist to replace former Windhoek CEO, Robert Kahimise, who resigned towards the end of 2020.

In accordance with local authority councils' recruitment and selection regulations, only a maximum of five candidates is permissible to be shortlisted for consideration.

To achieve this feat, the city embarked on a comprehensive and meticulous process to reduce the number of suitable candidates.

On Wednesday, the city's acting CEO, George Mayumbelo, via a statement, confirmed the five shortlisted candidates as Conrad Lutombi, Joyce Mukubi, Charmill Zamuee, Eino Mvula and Moses Matyayi.

Lutombi is the current Roads Authority CEO while Moses Matyayi is the Otjiwarongo municipality CEO. Joyce Mukubi is the deputy executive director at the ministry of works and Eino Mvula is the chief water supply executive for the central business unit at NamWater.

Charmill Zamuee is a researcher and entrepreneur.

The shortlisting process is executed by a shortlisting committee and as prescribed in the local authority regulations. In addition, and in an effort to further ensure transparency and fairness, representatives of the labour union form part of the shortlisting committee in an observing capacity.

"The executive positions are of strategic importance and the timely filing thereof with suitably qualified and experienced individuals remains a key objective of the council. Whilst the office of the chief executive retains the overall responsibility of ensuring the effective execution of the strategy of the Municipal Council of Windhoek, the respective departmental heads are equally responsible for important strategic functions as heads of technical departments responsible for the strategic leadership in the provision of key services both internally within the organisation as well as externally and to the benefit of the residents of Windhoek," Mayumbelo explained.

He continued that it is imperative for the city's executive positions to be filled by following meticulous thorough, transparent and fair processes that will lead to the recruitment of suitable applicants.

The acting CEO went on that progress in this recruitment process is recorded following the council's management committee having approved interview panels comprised of suitably qualified and experienced panellists from diverse industry backgrounds.

The panellists alongside administrative staff are mandated to "ensure the overall objective of selecting candidates for the executive positions who not only meet, but who have a track record of impeccable professionalism, integrity, and of positive reputational stature with the view of the successful candidates transmitting and instilling a similar culture within the organisation moving forward".

Meanwhile, the city is also recruiting a strategic executive: economic development and community services for which five suitable candidates have also been shortlisted. These candidates, who will be interviewed on 23 and 24 September 2021, are Leslie Puriza, James Kalundu, Mary-Anne Kahitu, Zurilea Steenkamp and Vernouman Endjala.

More than 200 applications were received for this position, of which 59 were deemed to have met the minimum requirements.

"Given the strategic importance of the executive positions, a rigorous and thorough recruitment and selection process shall be embarked upon and shall comprise of a myriad of selection tools and methods aimed at ensuring that the most suitable candidate is selected and recommended for each of the respective executive positions," Mayumbelo stated. The rigorous recruitment process includes background checks, psychometric assessments, a structured interview (closed session), a public presentation, reference checking and a pre-appointment medical examination.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the finalisation of the recruitment process and the determination of a suitable candidate, a formal submission will be made either to the city's management committee (with respect to the appointment of departments' heads) or council for resolution and subsequently to the minister of urban and rural development for the appointment of a new CEO.