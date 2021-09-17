Zimbabwe: Warriors Fall in Latest FIFA World Rankings

Pixabay
...
16 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Warriors have paid a heavy price for their poor start in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after dropping five places on the latest Fifa World Rankings released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

Zimbabwe, who were coached by the now-fired Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic, returned to international duty earlier this month where they were held to a goalless draw at home against South Africa and lost 1-0 against Ethiopia in their opening two qualifiers for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The poor start saw the Warriors dropping to the foot of Group G of the qualifiers and virtually out of contention for a place in the final round of the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe's poor run of results has also had a negative impact on their position in the latest global and continental rankings as they lost 10.97 points and dropped five places down to number 113 in the world and two spots to number 28 in Africa.

Despite qualifying for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt, the Warriors have been on a slump which resulted in Logarusic being fired and replaced by Norman Mapeza, who will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

With Logarusic in charge, the Warriors were knocked out in the first round of both the African Nations Championship (Chan) and the Cosafa Cup, giving the Croat a dismal record of one win in 14 matches since assuming his duties.

Meanwhile, Senegal remains Africa's highest-ranked nation after climbing one spot to 20th, while Belgium are still the world's highest-ranked football team overall, having held the top spot for more than two years now.

World Top 10: 1. Belgium, 2. Brazil, 3. England, 4. France, 5. Italy, 6. Argentina, 7. Portugal, 8. Spain, 9. Mexico, 10. Denmark.

Africa Top 10: 1. Senegal, 2. Tunisia, 3. Algeria, 4. Morocco, 5. Nigeria, 6. Egypt, 7. Ghana, 8. Ivory Coast, 9. Cameroon, 10. Mali.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X