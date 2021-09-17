Ghana: Who Gets Nod to Lead Black Stars?... FA to Announce Today

Ghanaian football fans would be in a nervous and anxious state today, anticipating the choice of Coach to be announced for the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

This follows the expiration of a 72-hour period allowed the three-man search committee formed after the sack of the former coach, C.K Akonnor and his assistants over the team's poor performances.

Akonnor got the sack after unimpressive performances in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa which he won one and lost the other to the Bafana Bafana.

The committee with experienced football brains was made up of FA Vice President, Mr Mark Addo, Executive Committee member Dr Randy Abbey and Alhaji Salifu Zida.

By the directives of the FA, the committee would be expected to submit its report to the FA, to be followed by the announcement of Akonnor's replacement today.

Already, several names are flying around, predicting the return of former Serbian trainer of the team, Milovan Rajevac, Ghanaian trainers, George Boateng, Otto Addo and a former assistant coach of the team, Ibrahim Tanko.

Although the committee has kept information close to the chest, reports indicating that over 50 applications have been deposited at the FA has heightened the tension and anxiety surrounding the process.