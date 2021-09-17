Ghana: Vodafone Business Unveils Packages for SMEs

Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Ghana, has announced various support packages for the growth of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the month of September.

The initiative is aimed at underlining Vodafone's holistic support to SMEs nationwide and empowering businesses to leverage technology to deliver innovative offerings to boost their businesses.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Director of Vodafone Business, Tawa Bolarin, reiterated Vodafone's commitment to cushion indigenous enterprises with the needed digital support services tailored to drive sustainable business growth.

"Every year, we dedicate a full month to recognise, appreciate, reward and engage with our esteemed business customers who are uniquely positioned to be the backbone of the Ghanaian economy," she said.

"The theme for SME Month 2021 is "Partnering for growth". Thus, in the spirit of partnering together, we have designed propositions which will enable growth for the businesses of our customers through a series of initiatives. This month, 50 indigenous businesses will receive free premium grade websites when they sign up to our 2 Moorch business bundles, a value -laden mobile offering and best on the market today," she said.

She said "This is expected to extend the reach of their businesses. In addition to this, enterprises will be provided with digital channels to make their services more accessible to a wider audience, ultimately accelerating customers and revenue."

Ms Bolarin said "Vodafone Business will offer sponsored training programmes for some selected business owners. Simply tell us the skills you want to develop, which will accelerate your growth and profitability, and we will arrange this for you."

"Also, we plan to embark on a paid advertising campaign for selected businesses to promote their products and services, which will further expand their reach and customer base. For our customers, we have a full sponsorship of reward and loyalty packages for them. At Vodafone Business, we understand how critical loyalty and retention are to any business. So, we have sponsored rewards which businesses can give to their customers to reward them for their loyalty," she added.

She said her outfit would assist some local companies with free registration to enable smaller businesses to improve their professional image and qualify for even bigger opportunities.

"Furthermore, some businesses will enjoy 50 per cent savings on their Vodafone bill, making them more profitable this month and there will be fantastic rewards for high transacting Vodafone Cash merchants," she said.