Namibia: I Am the Rockstar of Namibian Politics - Seibeb

LANDLESS People's Movement deputy leader Henny Seibeb has referred to himself as the "rockstar and the boss of Namibian politics".

Seibeb made these remarks on Thursday in the National Assembly when deputy speaker Loide Kasingo gave him an opportunity to speak.

"Thank you for calling on the rockstar of Namibian politics. I am the boss of politics," Seibeb said. He had stood up to ask Kasingo whether the National Assembly has paid the legal fees of the LPM parliamentarians after they won an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi to remove them from parliament.