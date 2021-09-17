Namibia: I Am the Rockstar of Namibian Politics - Seibeb

Pixabay
Namibia Flag.
16 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

LANDLESS People's Movement deputy leader Henny Seibeb has referred to himself as the "rockstar and the boss of Namibian politics".

Seibeb made these remarks on Thursday in the National Assembly when deputy speaker Loide Kasingo gave him an opportunity to speak.

"Thank you for calling on the rockstar of Namibian politics. I am the boss of politics," Seibeb said. He had stood up to ask Kasingo whether the National Assembly has paid the legal fees of the LPM parliamentarians after they won an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi to remove them from parliament.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X