Ghana: Bethel Methodist Church Bids Rev. Abakah Farewell

16 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Victor a Buxton, Tema

The Bethel Methodist Church, at Community 8 in Tema, on Sunday organised a thanksgiving and send-off service for Reverend Lovelance Abakah.

Rev. Abakah is taking up a new assignment at Jaway Wharf in the Half Assini Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, in the Jomoro municipality of the Western Region.

Delivering a sermon on the theme: 'It is not about me', Rev. Abakah asked Christians to consider the experience of Joseph in the bible when he was sold as slave by his brothers, saying, "God allowed it so he could change the destiny of their family."

"Many a times, God blesses us as individuals or family to be able to bless others but we end up looking down on them instead of lifting them up", he said.

The Superintendent Minister of the church, Very Rev. Maj. Ebo Ephraim (rtd), said

Rev. Abakah was a committed, trusted and hard working Christian.

Rev. Abakah was commissioned on June 27, this year, after training at the Diocesan and Synod levels and was 'cleared' at the Connexional level.

He attended a three-year training in theological extension at the Trinity Theological Seminary, in Accra.

